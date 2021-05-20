Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $375.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.06.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK opened at $323.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $156.62 and a twelve month high of $353.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.