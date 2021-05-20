DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7,842.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.39. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.