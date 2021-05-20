DE Burlo Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Visa by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $12,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.30. 62,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.33. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

