DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 213,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 92,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.10. 6,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.