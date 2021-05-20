DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,000 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,566,000. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $136.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,757. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

