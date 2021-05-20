David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

