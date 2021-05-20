David P. Tusa Sells 23,024 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $380,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,613.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMED traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 179,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.03.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.