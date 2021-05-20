David Harrison Buys 6,059 Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.83 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$29,271.03 ($20,907.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.04%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.