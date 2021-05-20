Dave Stephenson Sells 47,883 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABNB traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,488,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,420. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.76.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.