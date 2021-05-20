Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,788.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,765 shares of company stock worth $105,326,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Datadog by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Datadog by 100.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.