Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) shares were down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 77,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 180,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 8.76.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

