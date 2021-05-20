Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.90

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

