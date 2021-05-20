Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

