Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

