Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.