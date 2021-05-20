Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1,026.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $114.55 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.