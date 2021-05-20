Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

