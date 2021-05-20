Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

