DA Davidson Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$42.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.36.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$41.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.76. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.30.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

