DA Davidson Comments on Telos Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

TLS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

In other news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Telos by 34.0% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telos by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.