CyberArk Software Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Research analysts at Summit Insights lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,724.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $4,063,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

