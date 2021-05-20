CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.56-7.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.560-7.680 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.82.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,931,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,779. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.