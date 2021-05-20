Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.75

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 5523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,027. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

