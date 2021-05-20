Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $589.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $583.00 million and the highest is $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.