Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

