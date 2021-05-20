Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 129,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,408.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.54, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

