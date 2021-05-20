Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 400.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

TCBI stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

