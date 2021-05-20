Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,092 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 272.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,154,000 after buying an additional 76,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,675 shares of company stock worth $8,396,931. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

