Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

