Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 748.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

