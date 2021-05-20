Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

