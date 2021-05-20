Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

CUE opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

