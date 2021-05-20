CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in CSX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,942,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,001 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 39.4% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

