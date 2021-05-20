CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 55,584 shares.The stock last traded at $120.05 and had previously closed at $121.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $955,808 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

