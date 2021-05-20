CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CFO Sells $16,901.10 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CFO Gary W. Levine sold 1,602 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,901.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,172.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 8,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,614. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.92. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

