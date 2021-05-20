Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $511.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00018949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01124194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098707 BTC.

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

