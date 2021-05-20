CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $292,693.08 and approximately $122.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

