Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.33.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.