Critical Comparison: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Noble Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 5 5 0 2.15 Noble Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Noble Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $24.63 billion 1.50 $1.43 billion $0.17 29.68 Noble Group $3.51 billion 0.01 -$55.97 million N/A N/A

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

Risk and Volatility

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Noble Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.62% 5.72% 1.87% Noble Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Noble Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, and Sellpy brands. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 51 online markets and approximately 5,000 stores in 74 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Noble Group

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company's Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

