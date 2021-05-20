Critical Analysis: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

9.2% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -2,141.60% -79.08% -44.32% Paylocity 11.05% 16.89% 2.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Liquid Media Group and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 5 7 0 2.58

Paylocity has a consensus target price of $196.31, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Paylocity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $320,000.00 63.10 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Paylocity $561.33 million 15.75 $64.46 million $1.24 130.86

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Liquid Media Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.