Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $16,822,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $13,853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $9,517,000.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

