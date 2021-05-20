Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.