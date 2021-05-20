Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.94.
In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
