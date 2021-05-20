Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.