Credit Suisse Group Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.43.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 over the last three months.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

