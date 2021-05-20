Credit Suisse Group Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.33.
Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$79.08. 3,295,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$50.17 and a 1-year high of C$80.34.
About The Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
