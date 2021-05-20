Credit Suisse Group Lowers IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $124.00 on Monday. IMCD has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.65.
About IMCD
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.