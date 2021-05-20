Credit Suisse Group Lowers IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $124.00 on Monday. IMCD has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.65.

Get IMCD alerts:

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.