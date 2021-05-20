Credit Suisse Group Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.75.

LB stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.37. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

