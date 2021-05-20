Credit Suisse Group Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,601.40 ($20.92).
Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -158.71. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
