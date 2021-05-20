Credit Suisse Group Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,601.40 ($20.92).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -158.71. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have acquired 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 in the last quarter.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

