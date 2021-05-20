Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 51.30 Per Share

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 4,000.74 ($52.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,720.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,553.39. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

Get Cranswick alerts:

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Insiders sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.