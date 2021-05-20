Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of CR stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.51 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,041,685. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

